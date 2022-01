The Onalaska United Methodist Church, 212 Fourth Ave. N, Onalaska, will hold a free Community Dinner Drive-Thru on Tuesday.

The meal of lasagna, garlic bread, corn, and cookies will be offered from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The Local Girl Scout Troops and volunteers will prepare and serve the meals for pick-up.

Enter from Locust Street and drive through the covered drop off in the back of the church to place and pick-up your order.

