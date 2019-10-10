{{featured_button_text}}

The Onalaska United Methodist Church will host the Shower of Stoles display through Oct. 17, to be open to the public 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 and 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 20 at 212 Fourth Ave. N., Onalaska.

The collection of 50 ornamental stoles has been donated by pastors whose ministries have been affected by their support of LGBTQ participants, with stories of each pastor available.

This program will be part of Onalaska UMC's ongoing Reconciling conversation about the full inclusion of LGBTQ people in the life of the church.

For more information, call Kelly Dunn at 651-357-5104 or the Church Office at 608-783-3380.

