Onalaska United Methodist to host drive-thru community dinner
The Onalaska United Methodist Church will continue the tradition of community dinners with a free drive-thru dinner from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. April 14 at 212 Fourth Ave. N., Onalaska.

Church members will bring meals out to vehicles and will be taking precautions to be as safe as possible.

For more information, call 608-783-3380.

