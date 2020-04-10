You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Onalaska United Methodist to host Prayer Walk
0 comments

Onalaska United Methodist to host Prayer Walk

{{featured_button_text}}

Onalaska United Methodist Church will host a free “Stations of the Cross” Prayer Walk all day April 11.

Attendees are asked to park in the King Street parking lot, follow signs for a 14- station meditative walk recalling the crucifixion and observe social distance guidelines if others are present.

Any questions may be directed to the church office at 608-783-3380.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News