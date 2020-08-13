Onalaska veterinarian to promote diversity, help clinics navigate COVID-19 as American Veterinary Medical Association president

Diversity, Kratt notes, is not only a societal issue but a professional one, and he said the AVMA is conversing with “affinity organizations that are in this diversity inclusion space to find steps to go forward.”

He is also considering creating an industry-wide commission, with members creating actionable items “to make our practices more inclusive to both our clients and to employees to retain the best and the brightest and make sure people feel included and comfortable.”

To help recruit a diverse population of future veterinary students, Kratt is also interested in increasing outreach at the middle and high school levels and helping interested students make their related higher education possible.

Kratt, who graduated in 1998 from the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, has served as the Wisconsin delegate in the AVMA house of delegates and on the association’s House Advisory and Strategic Management committees, and was the 2019 recipient of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association Presidential Award.

In a “normal” year, Kratt would be traveling frequently for his AVMA president duties, but will likely be conducting many of his meetings on a virtual platform in light of the pandemic. He plans to continue practicing at Central Animal Hospital as much as possible.

“It’s one of the things I wanted to stress — I wanted to be a practitioner as well as leader within our profession,” Kratt said. “It will just be a balancing act. I’m part of a great team here at Central Animal Hospital and we’ve kind of set up how to handle it the best we can and go forward from there. The plans from this month to next month will be look different and we’re just trying to adapt and be flexible as it comes along.”

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

