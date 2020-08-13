Onalaska veterinarian to promote diversity, help clinics navigate COVID-19 as American Veterinary Medical Association president

The nation has changed profoundly since Central Animal Hospital’s Dr. Douglas Kratt was elected the next American Veterinary Medical Association president in August 2019.
As Kratt kicks off his 2020-2021 term this month, Americans are navigating the COVID-19 pandemic, some suffering physically from the virus and others feeling the financial strain.
Simultaneously, a recent trifecta of high-profile racially motivated killings has initiated a resurgence of the Black Lives Matter movement.
As AVMA president, Kratt pledges to address the impact of both in the realms of veterinary education and employment, with a focus on diversity, equity and inclusion within the field and the association, and assisting veterinary offices as they adapt their practices to meet coronavirus safety guidelines.
“The pandemic has changed how veterinarians practice substantially,” Kratt said. While most veterinary offices are considered small businesses, they also fall under the category of essential services, continuing to serve clients in an ever-evolving fashion.
Many offices have instituted curbside services, in which the owner remains in the parking lot while the pet receives care, as well as enforcing masking and enhanced sanitation to keep clients and staff safe.
Some practices are also embracing telehealth services, Kratt said, whether via phone or video, and the AMA has produced guiding documents and principals on safety protocols, including for veterinarians who travel to clients, and keeping practices up to date on changes.
While still open, veterinary clinics have not been immune to the economic repercussions of the pandemic. The AVMA, Kratt said, is actively advocating for payroll protection plans.
“We’re also looking at the changing of the landscape as far as economically what’s happening with private practices,” Kratt said. “We’re worried about, and addressing, issues with student loan debt and interest associated with that for both for our students who are enrolled and adapting to the new way of the education process, and our recent grads who can be concerned about how they are going to make ends meet and advance in their current profession.”
The AVMA has a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion, Kratt said, and he said he and the association are “making, and will continue to make, an intentional effort to listen more, learn more and do more.”
“Without question, it has been a difficult year on several fronts,” Kratt said. “These are historic times, and it is in times like these that we can unite and recognize that a focused commitment to diversity and inclusion has never been more important. Valuing diversity and condemning racism is part of a healthy, thriving veterinary profession. After all, we veterinarians are here to serve our patients and clients, in addition to embracing our role as leaders in the communities we serve. Just as important is putting those values into action.”
Diversity, Kratt notes, is not only a societal issue but a professional one, and he said the AVMA is conversing with “affinity organizations that are in this diversity inclusion space to find steps to go forward.”
He is also considering creating an industry-wide commission, with members creating actionable items “to make our practices more inclusive to both our clients and to employees to retain the best and the brightest and make sure people feel included and comfortable.”
To help recruit a diverse population of future veterinary students, Kratt is also interested in increasing outreach at the middle and high school levels and helping interested students make their related higher education possible.
Kratt, who graduated in 1998 from the UW School of Veterinary Medicine, has served as the Wisconsin delegate in the AVMA house of delegates and on the association’s House Advisory and Strategic Management committees, and was the 2019 recipient of the Wisconsin Veterinary Medical Association Presidential Award.
In a “normal” year, Kratt would be traveling frequently for his AVMA president duties, but will likely be conducting many of his meetings on a virtual platform in light of the pandemic. He plans to continue practicing at Central Animal Hospital as much as possible.
“It’s one of the things I wanted to stress — I wanted to be a practitioner as well as leader within our profession,” Kratt said. “It will just be a balancing act. I’m part of a great team here at Central Animal Hospital and we’ve kind of set up how to handle it the best we can and go forward from there. The plans from this month to next month will be look different and we’re just trying to adapt and be flexible as it comes along.”
