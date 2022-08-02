 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Onalaska voters should check on polling locations

  • 0

Due to redistricting, City of Onalaska Aldermanic District lines were moved. This means Onalaska residents may be located in a different voting district or have a new polling location for the Tuesday, August 9 Partisan Primary Election. 

Check your polling location at the MyVote.WI.gov/en-us/ or call the City Clerk’s office at (608) 781-9530 where staff can check your polling location for you.

The City of Onalaska also has the following new polling locations:

District 1: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.

District 2: Onalaska City Hall, 415 Main St.

District 3: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.

Polls open at 7 am on Tuesday, August 9 and close at 8:00 pm. Photo ID is required

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Larryfest celebrates 25 years

Larryfest celebrates 25 years

A backwoods, Coulee Region music festival that attracts some of the biggest national names in Bluegrass is celebrating 25 years this August.

Watch Now: Related Video

McKinney Fire leaves structures ruined in California

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News