Onalaska voters should check on polling locations

Due to redistricting, City of Onalaska Aldermanic District lines were moved. This means Onalaska residents may be located in a different voting district or have a new polling location for the Tuesday, August 9 Partisan Primary Election.

Check your polling location at the MyVote.WI.gov/en-us/ or call the City Clerk’s office at (608) 781-9530 where staff can check your polling location for you.

The City of Onalaska also has the following new polling locations:

District 1: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.

District 2: Onalaska City Hall, 415 Main St.

District 3: Onalaska Omni Center, 255 Riders Club Rd.

Polls open at 7 am on Tuesday, August 9 and close at 8:00 pm. Photo ID is required