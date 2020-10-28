Onalaska, West Salem and Holmen schools returning to virtual learning, La Crosse extends virtual learning period

“As opposed to a weekly status update, communication related to mode of learning will come only when a switch can be anticipated,” Antony said. “I understand the difficulty that moving between in-person and virtual creates for families and appreciate your patience, understanding and flexibility. We have so enjoyed having students back and hope for their return as quickly as possible.”

School District of Holmen administrator Kristin Mueller in a release said, “We are saddened for our students and staff who have worked so hard to prepare to return to in-person learning this week....While we were excited to have all staff and students return to their school buildings, these past few days have shown that we are unable to adequately staff our classrooms and buildings. While we worked preventatively and placed permanent subs in our school buildings to help provide coverage, we still did not have enough day-to-day subs to cover the number of absences.”