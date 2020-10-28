Onalaska, West Salem and Holmen schools returning to virtual learning, La Crosse extends virtual learning period

Just one week after School District of Onalaska and School District of Holmen students returned to classrooms, they will resume remote learning Nov. 2 after a local spike in coronavirus cases.
The School District of La Crosse, which is currently adhering to distance learning, also on Wednesday announced virtual learning will extend through at least Nov. 15, a week beyond the original Nov. 7 return date.
The School District of West Salem is also going to online learning Monday.
“The primary metrics indicate we should be conducting virtual learning for all students at this time. The secondary metrics indicate COVID-19 conditions in the community are getting worse. While we will continue to reassess our learning mode each week, we do not anticipate being able to transition to in-person learning in two weeks,” the School District of La Crosse posted on Facebook.On Oct. 26, Onalaska School District youth in pre-K through eighth grade resumed in-person learning five days a week, while high school students started a hybrid schedule.
At the time, the district said it would continue to monitor the situation, and on Wednesday parents received a message from School District of Onalaska Superintendent Todd Antony noting the schools were switching course.
The Holmen School District also returned to classrooms Oct. 26, with the school sharing late Wednesday afternoon the 28th would be the last day of in person learning.
In a note to parents and guardians, Antony said, “We recognize that the short turnaround will create challenges for everyone; however, the health and safety of our students, staff and the community is our first priority. As part of the Reopening Plan, each Wednesday the District monitors the release of data from the La Crosse County Health Department related to COVID-19 in order to make decisions related to in-person versus online learning.
The District looks at a number of indicators including the new daily case rate per 100,000 people on a seven day average, the percentage of positive cases over the same seven days and the identified trend of the case rate.
On Wednesday, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative reported a seven-day average case rate of 49, up from 28.8 the week prior. Statewide, cases, related hospitalizations and deaths continue to climb, and the La Crosse County Health Department has stressed the risk associated with interacting with non-household members. At public schools, staff and students are required to wear masks, social distance and frequently wash hands.
Antony earlier in the school year asked parents to prepare for temporary halts of in-class instruction pending factors including the need for deep cleaning of classrooms, inability to conduct contact tracing prior to the next school day, staff shortages or a confirmed coronavirus case.
Emergency day programming and services for students experiencing barriers to virtual learning will resume Monday, Antony said, with more information to follow.
“As opposed to a weekly status update, communication related to mode of learning will come only when a switch can be anticipated,” Antony said. “I understand the difficulty that moving between in-person and virtual creates for families and appreciate your patience, understanding and flexibility. We have so enjoyed having students back and hope for their return as quickly as possible.”
School District of Holmen administrator Kristin Mueller in a release said, “We are saddened for our students and staff who have worked so hard to prepare to return to in-person learning this week....While we were excited to have all staff and students return to their school buildings, these past few days have shown that we are unable to adequately staff our classrooms and buildings. While we worked preventatively and placed permanent subs in our school buildings to help provide coverage, we still did not have enough day-to-day subs to cover the number of absences.”
“In addition, as we continue to monitor the measures that were established to determine when we could return to school, we find these numbers to be on an increasingly upward trend. We have seen this in our own school-based data with cases growing that impact our buildings. While the majority of cases did not have any school-based exposure, the numbers impacting our school community grew this week. This current trend anticipates we will not be back in person any time soon,” Mueller said.”
The Holmen School District will resume meal delivery Monday, with reservations required by Friday.
The West Salem School District noted that in addition to classes, all co-curricular activities will be conducted virtually for the time being, with any competitions scheduled for next week postponed. Families will be updated on learning plans for the week of Nov. 9 on the Wednesday prior.
“We will monitor the trend of the data and make an informed decision to try to get our students back on campus as soon as possible,” the West Salem School District said.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
