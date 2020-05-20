Onalaska will keep Aquatic Center closed this summer

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Onalaska Aquatic Center will be closed for the 2020 season because of COVID-19 concerns.

“It is extremely unfortunate that we are unable to open the Aquatic Center this summer,” Park and Recreation Director Dan Wick said. “Many communities have had to make this difficult decision; while we would love to be able to open the Aquatic Center, concerns of staff and public safety along with the financial strain on the city was too much.”

The Park and Recreation Department made the recommendation to close the pool to the Parks, Recreation and Library Board on Monday night. The Park Board passed the recommendation on a 6-1 vote.

The Onalaska Common Council unanimously voted in favor of the Park Board’s recommendation to close the Aquatic Center.

After considering the continued protocols about physical distancing and limited group gatherings, and realizing the city could not adequately clean and disinfect all the common-touch surfaces throughout the facility, city officials said they believe it is the right decision for the community.