Onalaska woman loses sister to COVID-19 three months after death of mother to cancer

At long term care facilities, while a few will allow one family member at the patient's beside, the vast majority do not, says Lichtie. Those in the hospital, says Dr. Hilary Bingol, may in some cases be allowed one person, if COVID-19 negative and in PPE.

For those who cannot have a visitor, "We assure the family their loved one is comfortable and hold the phone up to their ear so they can say their goodbyes and 'I love you's,'" says Lichtie. "We need to provide that comfort, knowing (the patients) are all alone, and providing that communication between families -- it's our calling."

Adds Bingol, "It's our honor."

For Lichtie, "I think about if it was my mother or father." She said she treats both patients and family with that level of compassion and care, noting, "I hope someone would do the same for my loved ones."

As the pandemic has worsened, hospitals in other regions have needed to transfer patients to La Crosse facilities, and as such it can be even more difficult for families to be in touch. The emotional trauma of not being there, Binol says, "will be there for years to come," and staff make every effort to maintain communication between patient and family before they pass, utilizing video and phone visits, and are at the patient's side when they die.