Onalaska woman loses sister to COVID-19 three months after death of mother to cancer

Debbie Clarkin spoke to her sister Sandy on a Wednesday, shortly before Sandy would be intubated for COVID-19. By Friday, Sandy had passed, leaving Clarkin without a chance to say goodbye.
The coronavirus, especially for those of advanced age or with health conditions, is a devastating and sometimes fatal illness, and for both patients and their loved ones, the inability to visit or, for some, even communicate in their time of suffering only exacerbates the emotional pain.
For Clarkin, the loss of her sister, Sandy Zastrow, was all the more heartbreaking as her mother, Betty Stellplfug, had died just three months earlier from cancer. The one glimmer of light was Clarkin's ability to be at her mother's side when she passed Sept. 7, as the coronavirus crisis had not yet spiked in La Crosse County.
It was an opportunity she would not have with Zastrow, who died at 61 Dec. 4, during the peak weeks of the local pandemic.
"We were allowed to be there until the very end," Clarkin says of Stellplfug, who was 90 when she died after her three-year battle with lung cancer. "Especially to see how my sister had to die -- (my nephew) said, 'No one should have to say goodbye over Zoom.'"
A dual loss
Stellplfug was residing in an independent living facility in Onalaska when the pandemic hit the area last March. Elderly and suffering from lung cancer, Stellpflug was particularly vulnerable to a severe case of the virus. With local case rates low during the spring and much of the summer, Clarkin was given permission by her mother's doctor, with precautions followed, to have visits in her room, something Clarkin is "so thankful for."
Stellpflug spent occasional five day periods at Mayo Clinic Health System on hospice, and during a recent hospice stay Clarkin went on a short trip while one of her brothers came to visit from Minnesota. When he reached out to tell her "that things have changed," Clarkin quickly returned to La Crosse and the siblings were with their mother at the end.
Stellpflug's funeral was held in a church, and while attendees distanced, Clarkin says she was "terrified for two weeks after."
A few months later, Zastrow, who has suffered from health conditions, was taken to Mayo with a bacterial sepsis infection, where she tested positive for COVID-19. Clarkin and Zastrow's family -- husband Stanley and children Jamie Hikes and Bryan Hutschenreuter -- were in daily contact with the palliative care team at Mayo.
The nurse, Clarkin says, "went above and beyond to be sure this was being humanized -- it wasn't all medical terms."
On Dec. 2, Clarkin connected with Zastrow virtually. "On Wednesday morning we had no idea she would die," Clarkin said. "There would have been no thought of that."
But following a stroke — likely caused by a COVID-19 related blood clot, Clarkin says — Zastrow's kidneys shut down and she was in full organ failure.
Hutschenreuter, who works in the COVID unit at the Tomah VA hospital, and Hikes were allowed to chose one person to see Zastrow. Her husband was likely COVID-19 positive from living in the same household in La Crescent as Zastrow, so Hikes went, spending a few hours "holding her hand and playing music and talking to her," Clarkin says, though Zastrow was intubated.
A Zoom was set up so other family members could "all say our piece. She was totally unconscious, but I hope she heard us."
Having been a long time caregiver for her mother and sister, speaking with them daily during the pandemic, "There's kind of a hole right now," Clarkin says. Zastrow's kids, she says, "are doing OK, but her husband is lost."
Clarkin treasures the handprint of Stellpflug the palliative care team at Mayo made for her, and says her sister's nurse was working up the chain of command to take a photo of Zastrow per Clarkins request, though Zastrow passed before permission could be reviewed or granted.
"I can't be more thankful for the health care team," says Clarkin, who previously worked in the lab at Mayo for 46 years. "The palliative care made it all the more bearable. ... I can't imagine for the health care workers -- what does that do to your soul, to go through the loss every day?"
It's difficult for Clarkin to hear people deny the dangers of COVID-19, noting that while her sister's preexisting health conditions contributed to her death, it was fully COVID-19 that made that made her family unable to be at the hospital with her.
"It could be your relative, you know. I can't say it enough -- wear your mask and be respectful and keep your distance. We need to work together to get this under control," says Clarkin, who ventures out only to grocery shop, an outing which she says "kind of terrorizes me."
Last Friday, a private graveside service -- Zastrow was buried beside her parents -- was held, with extended relatives and friends attending via Zoom or watching from inside their cars.
"We cannot be near each other and hug -- that physical contact you can't give (is hard)," Clarkin says.
Shortly before her death, Clarkin recalls, Zastrow had posted on Facebook about her hopes for the impending COVID-19 vaccine.
"She didn't make it for the vaccine," Clarkin says.
Inside palliative and hospice care
Since the start of the pandemic, the Mayo Clinic Health System hospice and palliative care teams have have cared for over 50 end of life COVID-19 patients, residing either in the hospital, long term care or their homes. In this field, staff witness the passing of many patients, but COVID-19 has made the work more difficult in some respects, with both PPE hindering some of the connection and families unable to be present in some cases, making the role of hospice and palliative care workers even more profound.
"No being able to provide that closeness -- we struggle with that a little bit," says Mayo hospice nurse Terri Lichtie. "With the masks and the eyewear, you don't know if they can see your smiling. Some of them have difficulty hearing through the mask."
At long term care facilities, while a few will allow one family member at the patient's beside, the vast majority do not, says Lichtie. Those in the hospital, says Dr. Hilary Bingol, may in some cases be allowed one person, if COVID-19 negative and in PPE.
For those who cannot have a visitor, "We assure the family their loved one is comfortable and hold the phone up to their ear so they can say their goodbyes and 'I love you's,'" says Lichtie. "We need to provide that comfort, knowing (the patients) are all alone, and providing that communication between families -- it's our calling."
Adds Bingol, "It's our honor."
For Lichtie, "I think about if it was my mother or father." She said she treats both patients and family with that level of compassion and care, noting, "I hope someone would do the same for my loved ones."
As the pandemic has worsened, hospitals in other regions have needed to transfer patients to La Crosse facilities, and as such it can be even more difficult for families to be in touch. The emotional trauma of not being there, Binol says, "will be there for years to come," and staff make every effort to maintain communication between patient and family before they pass, utilizing video and phone visits, and are at the patient's side when they die.
During the last months, weeks or days, the hospice and palliative care teams do their best to make patients feel they are not alone, and that their families feel supported, "envelop(ing) them in that blanket of care," as Bingol says. Upon passing, the staff will honor special requests such as reciting the nurses prayer for those that worked in the field or recognition for veterans.
While the work can be emotionally exhausting, Lichtie says it is also rewarding, and she feels the hospice team has become closer during the pandemic, in turn allowing them to communicate better and provide the best care possible.
Bingol urges the community to remember that COVID-19 can affect anyone -- "I think people should first never assume you don't have a vulnerable family member" -- and precautions must be followed. She also reminds anyone over 18 to prepare advanced directives to specify their end of life wishes. Directives can be completed through both Mayo or Gundersen Health System, a chaplain, social worker, or via online printout if signed by two witnesses.
"I can't stress how important it is for people to fill out their advance care directives now," Bingol says.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
