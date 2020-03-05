Onalaska woman with colorectal cancer, Gundersen oncologist stress importance of screenings

When it came to her health, Erin Schmitt was doing everything right. Active and fit, the 44-year-old was a healthy eater who never had a cigarette in her life.
So the Onalaska mom had no immediate concerns when she experienced slight rectal bleeding last spring, suspecting mild hemorrhoids. It wasn’t until she developed persistent pressure in her pelvic region that she made an appointment with her doctor, and by then the prognosis was dire: Stage 3C rectal cancer.
“It was definitely a shock,” said Schmitt, who had no family history of cancer and hadn’t experienced symptoms such as fatigue, vomiting or weight loss. “That’s one of the scary things — I looked normal.”
Schmitt, like the majority of adults her age, had never undergone a colonoscopy, a screening which was for years advised for those 50 and older. However, the recommended testing age has dropped as more adults in their fourth decade are being diagnosed with colon or rectal cancers.
March is National Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month, and health experts are urging adults 45 and older, and for those with a family history, possibly younger, to be diligent about routine screenings, with colonoscopies recommended every 10 years — if the results are clear — and fecal occults, an at-home test, serving as another testing option.
Besides skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer among men and women in the United States, affecting 4.4% of men and 4.1% of women, according to the American Cancer Society, which estimates 104,610 new cases of colon cancer and 43,340 new cases of rectal cancer will be diagnosed in 2020. In turn, this year about 53,200 people are expected to die from colorectal cancer.
While the overall number of colorectal cancer deaths decreased by half from 1970 to 2016, there has been a distressing increase in diagnosis among earlier-middle age individuals. Since 1994, there has been a 51% rise in colorectal cancer among those younger than 50, according to the American Cancer Society, and new cases of the cancer in adults younger than 55 are increasing almost 2% annually.
“As more people are being screened — even though the screening rates are not what they should be, hovering somewhere between 60 and 80% — and with better treatment, we are seeing the death rate decrease,” said oncologist Dr. Kurt Oettel of Gundersen Health System. “That’s the good news. The bad news is even as the overall death rate is dropping, we’re seeing an increase, especially in rectal cancer, among those under 55.”
Contributing to that rise, Oettel says, is the tripling of obesity cases in the United States over the past 60 years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 42% of adults qualified as obese in 2018. Other factors for colorectal cancer, Oettel says, include poorly managed diabetes, inactivity, smoking, high consumption of red meat or alcohol, irritable bowel syndrome and genetics.
Colorectal cancers typically develop from the growth of polyps on the inner lining, or mucosa, of the rectum or colon, with adenomatous polyps considered precancerous. The risk of developing colon cancer increases if multiple polyps are discovered or they measure more than 1 centimeter. Hyperplastic polyps and inflammatory polyps, found more commonly in adults, are less likely to become cancerous. About 96% of colorectal cancers are made up of adenocarcinomas, which starts in the mucus glands, though carcinoid tumors, gastrointestinal stromal tumors, lymphomas or sarcomas can also develop in the colon or rectum.
By the time Schmitt was diagnosed in May 2019, her cancer had already spread to her lymph nodes, and she began oral chemotherapy and radiation at Gundersen Health System, where she works in human resources, before undergoing surgery in August at UW Health in Madison. Along with her tumor, the surgeons removed 18 inches of Schmitt’s colon and 33 lymph nodes, six of which had been infiltrated by cancer.
To allow for healing, Schmitt underwent an ileostomy, where portion of the intestine is brought outside the abdomen to create a stoma, with digested food and waste collecting in an external pouch.
“So many people are just horrified when they think about having that, but it’s been a life saver,” said Schmitt, who recently finished intravenous chemo through a chest port and will have her ileostomy reversed next month.
Schmitt has stayed “pretty positive” throughout her ordeal, is tolerating treatment surprisingly well and, following a potential tumor scare, was relieved to have a clear MRI Wednesday. Her Gundersen co-workers and providers, neighbors, community members, and most of all, husband, Lee, and sons Adam, 13, and Carson, 11, have supported her every step of the way, Schmitt said, and she has become a vocal advocate for colorectal cancer screenings.
“I think it’s just good to have that awareness. It’s not necessarily a body part we think about,” Schmitt said. “Listen to your body, and if you find something that seems out of whack or not normal, get it checked out.”
Schmitt’s candor about a cancer that holds a bit of a stigma has inspired some of her friends to undergo testing, and she is hoping to make people more comfortable talking about colon and rectal health.
“It was really hard for me to say rectal instead of colon cancer,” Schmitt said. “It’s an ugly word, and people don’t want to say it. Nobody bats an eye when you say ‘breast cancer.’ But I think it’s important to say the word — everyone has a rectum.”
Schmitt will continue be monitored closely by CT scans every six months for the next five years or so, she says, but notes “things are stacked well for me, and I hope to keep this (streak) going.”
Oettel stresses that colorectal cancers, if diagnosed early, are highly treatable, and urges being mindful of risk factors, making lifestyle changes if needed, and finding a primary care provider you trust.
For those battling the disease, Schmitt has her own advice.
“Go into with the hope that there are new treatments coming out all the time,” Schmitt said. “Find your support system, and reach out to other survivors.”
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.