Onalaska woman with colorectal cancer, Gundersen oncologist stress importance of screenings

While the overall number of colorectal cancer deaths decreased by half from 1970 to 2016, there has been a distressing increase in diagnosis among earlier-middle age individuals. Since 1994, there has been a 51% rise in colorectal cancer among those younger than 50, according to the American Cancer Society, and new cases of the cancer in adults younger than 55 are increasing almost 2% annually.

“As more people are being screened — even though the screening rates are not what they should be, hovering somewhere between 60 and 80% — and with better treatment, we are seeing the death rate decrease,” said oncologist Dr. Kurt Oettel of Gundersen Health System. “That’s the good news. The bad news is even as the overall death rate is dropping, we’re seeing an increase, especially in rectal cancer, among those under 55.”

Contributing to that rise, Oettel says, is the tripling of obesity cases in the United States over the past 60 years. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 42% of adults qualified as obese in 2018. Other factors for colorectal cancer, Oettel says, include poorly managed diabetes, inactivity, smoking, high consumption of red meat or alcohol, irritable bowel syndrome and genetics.

