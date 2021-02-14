Onalaska woman's vaccine-themed T-shirts encourage inoculation, support Mayo's OASIS Fund

"I was hoping to inspire others and help them feel safe and that it's a good thing to get the vaccine," says Elsen, who has received both doses.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Blue or black in color and with a catchy slogan -- "Got COVID? Me neither. Thanks science!" on the front and "Vaccinated" on the back -- the shirts were both humorous and lighthearted, Elsen says, while not diminishing the importance of inoculation. After Elsen wore hers during a work ZOOM meeting, requests for shirts came in, and Kult once again turned her craft room into a mini factory, this time putting her screen printing machine to work.

And, true to her nature, Kult added a philanthropic element, pledging $5 from each shirt sale to Mayo's Oasis Fund, which helps cancer patients facing financial hardships pay their medical bills.

"I have a little bit of a medical history that left (my husband and I) in a tough place financially 20 years ago, so I know how those things can spiral out of control," Kult said. "Even if you have insurance, a lot of medical costs might not be covered or even just to hit your deductible is a struggle. Certainly now, with a lot of people out of work or working less or getting their hours cut, they might not have benefits."