Onalaska woman's vaccine-themed T-shirts encourage inoculation, support Mayo's OASIS Fund

Shelli Kult is always quick to lend her skills to a worthy cause -- her organizational expertise to fundraiser events, her knack for web design to a scholarship organization page -- so when the coronavirus hit locally last spring, she drew on her crafting talent to help protect and support those around her.
Asked to make masks for an area nursing home in March, Kult, an Onalaska resident, stocked up on fabric and elastic to sew a supply of cheerfully patterned face coverings for staff and residents to wear in tandem with their medical masks. As the CDC updated guidance to advise cloth masks for all individuals, Kult tripled up on her efforts, turning her craft room into an assembly line of sorts and selling masks through her small online business, LemonMade Custom Shop. Rather than retaining the full profit, however, Kult used a portion of the sales to purchase trunks full of food for the Hunger Task Force Food Drive Friday's initiative, which ran last April and May.
While Kult has made thousands of masks over the past 11 months, she hasn't tired of either crafting or charitable efforts, and when a vaccine-themed T-shirt request came her way in January, she went back into mission and making mode.
Sandra Elsen, health systems engineer for Mayo Clinic Health System, reached out to Kult after the long-anticipated COVID-19 vaccine arrived at local hospitals, hoping to get a custom T-shirt expressing her joy for the life-saving shots.
"I was hoping to inspire others and help them feel safe and that it's a good thing to get the vaccine," says Elsen, who has received both doses.
Blue or black in color and with a catchy slogan -- "Got COVID? Me neither. Thanks science!" on the front and "Vaccinated" on the back -- the shirts were both humorous and lighthearted, Elsen says, while not diminishing the importance of inoculation. After Elsen wore hers during a work ZOOM meeting, requests for shirts came in, and Kult once again turned her craft room into a mini factory, this time putting her screen printing machine to work.
And, true to her nature, Kult added a philanthropic element, pledging $5 from each shirt sale to Mayo's Oasis Fund, which helps cancer patients facing financial hardships pay their medical bills.
"I have a little bit of a medical history that left (my husband and I) in a tough place financially 20 years ago, so I know how those things can spiral out of control," Kult said. "Even if you have insurance, a lot of medical costs might not be covered or even just to hit your deductible is a struggle. Certainly now, with a lot of people out of work or working less or getting their hours cut, they might not have benefits."
Teri Wildt, community engagement for Mayo Clinic Health System, says the hospital is "grateful to receive a donation from the T-shirt sales," and hopes "they will encourage everyone to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible."
Vaccination, Kult says, is "the responsible thing to do" and a way to get back to the "normal life we wish we had a year ago."
"I think that as much as we all are unhappy with the situation we're in, really embracing a way to get out of it is the best thing we can do," Kult says. "Showing you're embracing the science and wanting to stay healthy and getting everybody else involved is so important. (With mass vaccination) we can make a huge dent in the mess that we're in."
Kult, who is eagerly anticipating her turn for inoculation, adds, "It's very easy to feel helpless and everything is out of control, but by social distancing and wearing your masks and adding on this extra layer of vaccination, we'll be able to get out of this so we're hopefully not in the same place a year from now."
To order a T-shirt, send a message via the LemonMade Custom Shop Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/lemonmadecustomshop. Shirts are $18, with $5 from each going to the OASIS Fund.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
