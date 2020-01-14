Onalaska yoga studio owner to speak at Viterbo leadership event

Stephanie Helmers, owner of the Zen and Pow yoga studio in Onalaska, will give a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 28, as part of the Leadership at Noon series at Viterbo University.
Helmers opened Zen and Pow in a small studio in 2013, teaching kickboxing and yoga. She managed to rapidly grow her business, and today, it is located in a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility.
In addition to its many fitness offerings, Zen and Pow is known for providing members “a total mind, body and soul experience.”
Through this work, Helmers has developed a love for business and entrepreneurship, as well as skills in branding, marketing and team-building.
On Jan. 28, Helmers will speak about her business from noon to 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center lobby. The event is free and open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring their own lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for $5.
The Leadership at Noon series is sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University.
For a complete schedule of Ethics Institute events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.