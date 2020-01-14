Onalaska yoga studio owner to speak at Viterbo leadership event

Stephanie Helmers, owner of the Zen and Pow yoga studio in Onalaska, will give a presentation Tuesday, Jan. 28, as part of the Leadership at Noon series at Viterbo University.

Helmers opened Zen and Pow in a small studio in 2013, teaching kickboxing and yoga. She managed to rapidly grow her business, and today, it is located in a state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facility.

In addition to its many fitness offerings, Zen and Pow is known for providing members “a total mind, body and soul experience.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Through this work, Helmers has developed a love for business and entrepreneurship, as well as skills in branding, marketing and team-building.

On Jan. 28, Helmers will speak about her business from noon to 1 p.m. in the Fine Arts Center lobby. The event is free and open to the public. Audience members are welcome to bring their own lunch or purchase a boxed lunch for $5.

The Leadership at Noon series is sponsored by the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership and the Dahl School of Business at Viterbo University.

For a complete schedule of Ethics Institute events, visit www.viterbo.edu/ethics.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0