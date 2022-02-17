Onalaska youngsters lauded for response to grandmother's medical crisis

Eleven-year-old Nora Knapp and her 8-year-old brother, Sylus, knew something was wrong when they visited their grandmother on New Year's Day.

"I looked over, and she seemed kind of woozy and her head was bobbing, and I was like, 'this is not right,'" Nora recalled.

Nora and Sylus didn't panic. Instead, she took her grandmother's blood pressure, recognized a dangerously low reading and called 911.

The grandmother, Laurie Hampton, is alive and well, and she was present at St. Patrick's School in Onalaska Thursday when Nora and Sylus were presented with plaques during a livesaver award ceremony sponsored by the Holmen Area Fire Department.

Nora, Sylus and Hampton were the only three people in the house when Hampton's medical emergency struck.

"They were crafting — Nora likes to come over and do crafts," Hampton said. "I was sitting at the counter and kept nodding off, and I remember (Nora) saying, 'Grandma, Grandma,' and got me over to a chair."

Nora, assisted by Sylus, applied the blood pressure monitor and wrote down the numbers. She then called her father to determine whether to call 911.

"It doesn't surprise me," Hampton said of her granddaughter's response. "She apparently helped with the EMT and held the IV fluids and stuff. The EMTs questioned what she had for a (blood pressure) reading, and they were, 'Oh, my God, she was spot on.'

"She's a smart little girl. I think she'll go into medicine."

Nora said she applied what she learned in scouting. She's a member of Gateway Scouting, which serves both boys and girls and offers emergency response training as part of its merit badge program.

Joe Carlson, executive director of the Gateway Area Council, said scouts can learn about first aid, 911 protocols, how to recognize signs of stroke or heart attack and preventive safety measures.

"Our merit badge program exposes scouts to a lot of life and leadership skills," Carlson said. "It's something we're really proud of, and we're proud we can put these things into practice."

Nora said the training prepared her well.

"They told me to look for signs — how is this person responding, how are they reacting to the situation?" she said. "They taught me how to do the blood pressure cuff."

The knowledge helped her stay calm in a crisis situation.

"It just felt natural — I just did it," she said. "I don't really know how."

La Crosse Fire Department assistant chief Steven Cash said youngsters can be taught to recognize medical emergencies as early as kindergarten.

"Kids are very, very capable, as long you have the proper training," Cash said. "You're never really too young to learn how to activate the 911 system. It's really important for them to know because it can save a life."

Sylus, a Cub Scout, hasn't received the same training as his sister but said he wants to learn as soon as he's old enough. He admitted he was "scared" when his grandmother fell ill but trusted his sister and followed her lead.

Nora described her grandmother as a kind woman who enjoys sharing her love of arts and crafts with her grandchildren. The two youngsters, whose parents are Nathan and Carolyn Knapp of Onalaska, are very close to their grandmother and were grateful they could all be together at the ceremony.

"It's special — a unique way of sharing love, I guess," Nora said.

