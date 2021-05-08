Once scraping by as a teen mom, now parent of three Christine Waller turned down the FBI to become a surgeon at Gundersen

Christine Waller had two objects in front of her, of disparate purposes and deep significance. The one she chose would shape the course of her life.

A dozen or so years ago, Waller couldn't have predicted she would have a pair of amazing opportunities in front of her: FBI training or medical school. But there she was, looking down at her dresser and ready to make a defining decision.

Three decades earlier, Waller saw her life plans upended when she became pregnant in high school, delivering a daughter, Ally, her senior year. She had a scholarship to attend the University of Kentucky and planned to study physical therapy, but had to abandon her plans when she found herself a young mother whose focus needed to be on raising and supporting her baby.

Waller worked for her father's construction company, and, despite support from her family and Ally's father, had just $10 left at the end of the week to feed herself after expenses. Waller made it work, and Ally, now a mom herself, says growing up "our house was never lacking. My mom did such a good job. During my childhood we lived in abundance — I knew growing up the most important thing we had was each other. When things were hard, it just motivated her to do more. She was busy but always present."