Once scraping by as a teen mom, now parent of three Christine Waller turned down the FBI to become a surgeon at Gundersen

Christine Waller had two objects in front of her, of disparate purposes and deep significance. The one she chose would shape the course of her life.
A dozen or so years ago, Waller couldn't have predicted she would have a pair of amazing opportunities in front of her: FBI training or medical school. But there she was, looking down at her dresser and ready to make a defining decision.
Three decades earlier, Waller saw her life plans upended when she became pregnant in high school, delivering a daughter, Ally, her senior year. She had a scholarship to attend the University of Kentucky and planned to study physical therapy, but had to abandon her plans when she found herself a young mother whose focus needed to be on raising and supporting her baby.
Waller worked for her father's construction company, and, despite support from her family and Ally's father, had just $10 left at the end of the week to feed herself after expenses. Waller made it work, and Ally, now a mom herself, says growing up "our house was never lacking. My mom did such a good job. During my childhood we lived in abundance — I knew growing up the most important thing we had was each other. When things were hard, it just motivated her to do more. She was busy but always present."
Waller met her husband, Jonathan, a police officer, when Ally was 3. Athletic and always driven to help others, when Waller had the opportunity to be part of the dive rescue team in Illinois she rose to the challenge and proudly bested all the men in swimming. Waller then became a volunteer EMT and developed a love of medic work, and her husband encouraged her to go to college so she could explore a career in the field.
Waller attended college in Illinois, graduating in biology with highest honors the same year Ally completed middle school. She applied to medical school but was rejected, and thought about a career in law. A neighbor who worked for the FBI told Waller she would be a good fit for the agency, and she opted to both re-apply to medical school and apply for the FBI Academy.
When it rains, it pours, and Waller received simultaneous acceptances. She was given only two weeks to report to Quantico if she wanted to undergo FBI training, and, grateful and excited for both options, struggled to make up her mind.
As her mind raced, Jonathan put his gun on one side of their dresser, a stethoscope on the other.
"I'm going to ask you one question," Jonathan said. "If you were working with your partner and they got shot, what is the first thing you would do?"
Waller said she would start CPR immediately.
"You just answered your question," Jonathan said. "You just answered which pathway you need to do. My mind goes to, 'I need to secure the scene, someone else will take care of my partner, I need to go after (the perpetrator).'"
Says Waller, "It was a totally different mentality."
Waller attended Southern Illinois University School of Medicine, first intending to be an ER doctor but discovering a passion for surgery after assisting with an operation and finding it fascinated and flying by. During study groups, Allie would come along, her mom's fellow med students bringing her treats.
Six weeks prior to graduation Waller had daughter Leah, and she finished medical school the same time Ally completed high school. They celebrated together before Ally left for college and she started her residency.
"I think what's interesting about Mom's story is the world says teenage pregnancy is the end of your story. But God worked it for his good and his glory in this situation and for the good of generations to come," Ally says. "We know love holds all things together, and Mom lives that. She (pursued medicine) not just to further herself but to sacrificially love in a way that brought hope."
Waller did her medical residency in Iowa and accepted an offer from Gundersen Health System after being won over by not just the staff but the La Crosse community. While she was exploring the area with her family, locals stopped to suggest places to eat or visit and gave a warm welcome. Leah, Waller says, immediately called it "home."
Four years ago, Waller had her third child, son Ian, and found herself balancing a challenging job while raising two young children. As a trauma and critical care surgeon, Waller sees people in "horrific situations" and on the brink of death, which takes a mental and emotional toll.
"I'm open with the kids when I'm having a bad day. I tell them, 'Mom's patients aren't doing well,'" Waller says. Her kids pray for the patients and draw them pictures, understanding that "even though their world is everything to them, the world is bigger."
Though the days are chaotic, Waller makes a point of leaving a note or smiley face in the kids' lunches and the family makes a plan for the week to keep track of everyone's commitments and activities. Jonathan is now a stay-at-home dad, having developed health problems in early 2020 and unable to return to work.
When COVID-19 hit, Waller struggled with not being able to hold a patient's hand or hug worried or grieving family members. At home, Leah had to adjust to virtual schooling.
"The house was chaotic. ... We were in survival mode," Waller says of the pandemic.
While work and home life continue to be impacted by the coronavirus, Waller feels blessed to have a fulfilling career at a hospital she loves and, most importantly, three wonderful children and two grandchildren.
"My kids are the best thing in my life," Waller says. "I can't imagine my life without my kids. I love them dearly. I think of Mother's Day as almost every day. It just means so much to look in their eyes and realize this is your child that you're helping shape, mold, love. My kids — the day(s) they were born were truly the best days of my life."
Her children know how cherished they are. As Ally was growing up, she recalls, her mom always told her she was "the biggest gift."
Waller has been hesitant to share her story over the years, knowing there is judgement in becoming pregnant at a young age, but says, "If I can help one person realize being a teen mom is a huge blessing and a huge responsibility, but you can still have your own pathway and follow the dreams you have."
Ally says her mom inspires her as a parent, having instilled the message that you don't have to put your aspirations aside once you expand your family.
"You can still pursue every hope that you have. Now you have a child you can pursue it with, and it just becomes even sweeter," Ally says.
Waller has much to show for her persistence and work ethic, a prominent surgeon at Gundersen, associate program director for the hospital's general surgery residency, and a member of the American College of Surgeons, the Association of Program Directors in Surgery and the Society for Critical Care Medicine. Still, her most important title has nothing to do with her profession.
"People call me Dr. Waller, or Christy," she says. "But the best name that I have is 'Mama.'"
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.