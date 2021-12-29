 Skip to main content
One dead after Interstate 90 crash in La Crosse County

Tuesday's crash on a snowy Interstate 90 near West Salem in La Crosse County has left one person dead.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, a 41-year-old La Crosse man died when the vehicle he was driving crashed into the rear of semi truck that had slowed due to a traffic backup from another crash.

The driver of a semi, a 57-year-old New London man, wasn't injured.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of family.

The crash occurred around 2 p.m. and left the eastbound lanes of Interstate 90 closed for nearly two hours.

