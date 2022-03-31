One dead after single-vehicle crash in Holmen

One person is dead after single-vehicle crash Thursday in Holmen.
According to the Holmen Police Department, the vehicle was traveling north on Hwy. 53 shortly after midnight when it left the roadway north of Hwy. OT.
The vehicle struck a large road sign and came to rest against a tree. The vehicle had one occupant, who was dead when emergency personnel arrived.
Authorities haven't released the name of the victim.
The La Crosse County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin State Patrol, Gundersen Health System Ambulance and La Crosse County medical examiner assisted Holmen police at the scene.
