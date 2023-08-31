One person is dead after a two-vehicle collision Wednesday in northeast Iowa.
According to the Allamakee Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle operated by Kerry Gene Huehring, 60, of Waukon, Iowa, was traveling northbound on Highway 76 near the intersection of Sand Hill Road and struck the side of a pickup truck and trailer and that was attempting to make a southbound U-turn. Huehring was ejected from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the pickup was uninjured.
The crash remains under investigation by the Iowa State Patrol.
- La Crosse Tribune staff