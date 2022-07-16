One dead, one with life threatening injuries after Monroe County motorcycle crash

One man was killed and a woman was left with life threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash Saturday in Monroe County.

At 9:52 a.m. July 16 an accident occurred on I-90 EB at Mile Marker 46 Eastbound near Tomah, per a release from the Wisconsin State Patrol. State patrol received a report that a motorcycle had crashed and driver and passenger were unresponsive.

When the State Patrol arrived at the scene the female passenger had a pulse and CPR was being performed on the male driver. Despite life saving attempts, the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger was transported by EMS to a hospital with life threatening injuries.

The initial investigation determined the driver of the motorcycle had swerved to avoid a vehicle that had entered their lane. Upon sverwing, the motorcycle hit another vehicle which caused the man to lose control of the motorcycle, per the release.

The name of the deceased, identified as a 68 year old man from Pigeon falls, and that of the passenger, a 67 year old female, are being withheld pending notification of their families.