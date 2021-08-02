One dead, two injured after Monroe County crash

One person is dead and two are injured after a traffic crash Saturday night in Monroe County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred on Interstate 90-94 near Oakdale shortly after 10:30 p.m., when the driver of a westbound Dodge Ram attempted to make a pass on the right. The driver failed to notice a semi with a trailer in the right lane traveling at a substantially slower speed, and the two vehicles collided.

A passenger in the front seat of the Ram sustained fatal injuries. The other two occupants of the Ram were able to exit on their own and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash triggered a fire that left the semi-trailer with significant damage. It had to be removed with special equipment. The westbound lane of the Interstate was closed for 5½ hours as emergency crews cleared the scene.

Names of the crash victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

