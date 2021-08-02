 Skip to main content
One dead, two injured after Monroe County crash
top story

One dead, two injured after Monroe County crash

police lights file

One person is dead and two are injured after a traffic crash Saturday night in Monroe County.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the crash occurred on Interstate 90-94 near Oakdale shortly after 10:30 p.m., when the driver of a westbound Dodge Ram attempted to make a pass on the right. The driver failed to notice a semi with a trailer in the right lane traveling at a substantially slower speed, and the two vehicles collided.

A passenger in the front seat of the Ram sustained fatal injuries. The other two occupants of the Ram were able to exit on their own and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash triggered a fire that left the semi-trailer with significant damage. It had to be removed with special equipment. The westbound lane of the Interstate was closed for 5½ hours as emergency crews cleared the scene.

Names of the crash victims are being withheld pending notification of family.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

