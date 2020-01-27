One dies in crash with dump truck in Trempealeau County

One person died Monday when a car collided with a dump truck on Hwy. 93 in Trempealeau County.

The northbound car crossed the centerline about 6:45 a.m. and struck the southbound dump truck near Knudtson Valley Lane in Chimney Rock, according to the Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office.

The driver of the car was killed; the truck driver did not report any injuries.

The sheriff's department is withhold identification pending notification of relatives.

Highway 93 was closed for three hours so emergency personnel could assist with the incident and was opened for through traffic by 10 a.m. Monday.

