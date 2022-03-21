One hundred cattle die in Buffalo County fire

More than 100 cattle are reported dead after a barn fire Sunday in Buffalo County.

According to the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, emergency responders were called to a barn fire at S1878, Hwy. N in the town of Lincoln. The barn was fully engulfed in flames by the time personnel from Buffalo, Trempealeau, Pepin, Dunn and Wabasha counties arrived on the scene.

Crews battled the fire for five hours, and the barn was completely destroyed.

No humans were injured in the blaze. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

