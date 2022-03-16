 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One injured, house damaged by La Crosse fire

One person was injured after a fire at 811 Caledonia St. in La Crosse Tuesday.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded shortly before 9 p.m. and found heavy fire coming from the front of the residence. Two people were inside the residence when the fire broke out and had evacuated before firefighters arrived.

One resident suffered smoke inhalation and was transported to Gundersen Clinic by Tri-State Ambulance.

Twenty-two firefighters were on the scene, and the first crews arrived within three minutes of the call.

The residence sustained heavy fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal.

