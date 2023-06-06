Both lanes of Highway 27 in Monroe County were blocked just north of Dayton Avenue in the town of Little Falls on Saturday after a single-vehicle crash.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Mark P. Dunham of Sparta was traveling northbound on Highway 27 shortly before 8 p.m., when he drove off of the shoulder, over-corrected and rolled the vehicle multiple times. The vehicle came to rest on the roof in both lanes of traffic.

Dunham sustained injuries but was able to crawl out of the vehicle himself. He was taken from the scene by an ambulance to a nearby medical facility.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the crash and was assisted on scene by the Monroe County 911 Communications Center, Sparta Ambulance, Cataract First Responders and Sparta Area Fire District.