One injured in crash near Wyeville
One injured in crash near Wyeville

Monroe County Sheriff Badge

A two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 21 in Wyeville Thursday sent one person to the hospital and caused a localized power outage for 40 minutes.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a 2020 Freightliner and 2009 Pontiac G6 collided head-on near 2nd Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. The Freightliner continued across the highway into the eastbound ditch and struck a power pole, causing electrical lines to fall onto the highway.

The Pontiac continued into the westbound lane, where the driver needed to be extricated by emergency medical personnel. The driver was then transported by Tomah Area Ambulance Service for non-life threatening injuries.

Nine customers lost electric power while Oakdale Electric Cooperative repaired the downed power line.

Traffic was diverted from Hwy. 21 for about four hours while the road was being cleared.

The crash remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

