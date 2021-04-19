 Skip to main content
One injured in Onalaska apartment fire
Police car lights generic file photo
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

One person was injured Saturday after a fire broke out in a 16-unit apartment complex in Onalaska.

The City of Onalaska Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 11 p.m. to 1320 Pinecrest Lane, where smoke was coming from one of the apartment units. Crews were on the scene within six minutes of the call and found heavy smoke coming from several occupied units.

Emergency response personnel evacuated residents who were still inside the complex and contained the fire to the original apartment. The injured resident was transported to a local hospital.

The building sustained moderate smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Seventeen personnel and six apparatus responded to the incident. Onalaska firefighters were assisted by the La Crosse Fire Department, Onalaska Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

