One killed in single vehicle crash in Town of Adams

One person is deceased following a single vehicle crash Friday in Town of Adams.

Deputies of the Jackson County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 1 were dispatched to a single vehicle accident on Castle Hill Road. Officials determined a north bound vehicle had entered the ditch, where it rolled and collided with a large tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation and the name of the victim will not be released until family is notified. No additional information is being released at this time.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

