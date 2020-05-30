One new local confirmed case of COVID-19, state up by 523

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The La Crosse County Health Department reported one new lab-confirmed case of COVID-19 Saturday, attributed to a woman in her mid-30s.

The newest patient, whose contraction of the virus is under investigation, brings the local total to 54 confirmed cases. All but seven are considered recovered, and none are currently being hospitalized due to the virus.

Thus far, there have been 5,187 negative tests in the county, up 76 from Friday.

In Wisconsin, cases increased by 523 since May 29, totaling 18,230. Negative tests are up 9,320 for a total of 242,908. Statewide there have been 2,563 hospitalizations for the coronavirus and 588 deaths, a daily increase of 20 fatalities.

The La Crosse County Health Department continues to encourage social distancing, hand washing and wearing a face covering in public.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

