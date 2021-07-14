 Skip to main content
One person injured in crash near Tomah
Monroe County Sheriff Badge

One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Wednesday near Tomah.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, a driver of an F-130 truck was found injured and trapped inside a vehicle that collided with a tree on Hwy. 21 in the town of Greenfield. The Oakdale Fire Department extricated the victim, who was transported to a local hospital by Tomah Area Ambulance Service.

The sheriff's office says the driver, whose name wasn't released, suffered from a medical condition prior to veering off the highway.

One lane of Hwy. 21 was closed for nearly an hour. The Wisconsin State Patrol and Fort McCoy Police assisted at the sheriff's office at the scene.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

