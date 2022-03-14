One person injured in La Crosse fire on Gillette Street

One person suffered minor injuries Sunday after a garage fire at 1603 Gillette Street.

According to the La Crosse Fire Department, crews responded within three minutes to a detached garage that caught fire. The blaze was extinguished before it could spread to the main residence.

Two residents were home at the time of the fire, and the injured resident was transported to a local hospital by Tri-State Ambulance.

The garage and an adjacent camper sustained heavy fire damage.

Fire investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by a welding spark that ignited gasoline.

