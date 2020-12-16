One person injured in Trempealeau County crash

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Trempealeau County.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, a westbound Dodge truck driven by Brett M. Hays, 32, Whitehall, was stopped in traffic shortly after 8 p.m. Monday on Hwy. 121 while waiting to turn left into a driveway. Hays' vehicle was then struck from behind by Chevrolet sedan driven by Preston T. Martin, 19, Whitehall.

Hays suffered undisclosed injuries and was transported via ambulance to an area hospital. The driver of the Chevrolet sedan said he was not injured. Both vehicles were heavily damaged.

The sheriff's office says Hays looked away from the road for a moment and that inattentive driving is believed to be a factor in this crash.

Due to debris and road blockage, both lanes of the highway had to be shut down for almost 40 minutes.

The Whitehall Fire Department, Tri County Ambulance and Independence Police Department assisted with this crash.

