Oneota Valley Community Orchestra to present gala event

The Oneota Valley Community Orchestra (OVCO) opens Concert Season 9 2022-2023 with a Gala Event.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 and 3 p.m., music and art will come together at the Decorah Lutheran Church, Decorah Iowa. OVCO’s string quartet and the ArtHaus collaborate to present “A Bestiary, Beasts of the Farm,” written and composed by American folk singer/artist Bonnie Koloc. The piece has been newly arranged with a string quartet accompaniment by world renowned Flecktones pianist/harmonica player Howard Levy.
Tickets for the event are available for advance purchase online at www.ovcorchestra.org and at the Oneota Community Food Coop in Decorah.