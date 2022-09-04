Oneota Valley Community Orchestra to present gala event

On Saturday, Sept. 17, at 1 and 3 p.m., music and art will come together at the Decorah Lutheran Church, Decorah Iowa. OVCO’s string quartet and the ArtHaus collaborate to present “A Bestiary, Beasts of the Farm,” written and composed by American folk singer/artist Bonnie Koloc. The piece has been newly arranged with a string quartet accompaniment by world renowned Flecktones pianist/harmonica player Howard Levy.