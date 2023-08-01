Even as fields around the region appear green and flourishing with crops, drought conditions are impacting farmers greatly across the region.

On both sides of the Mississippi River, the National Drought Mitigation Center reported moderate to extreme drought conditions as of July 25.

Kevin Larson, a farmer in Viroqua, Wis., who grows corn, soybeans and alfalfa and raises a few beef cows, said that up through the weekend of July 22, he had not seen more than two inches of rain since early May.

Larson said that dryness usually is seen from August to October, not this early in the year.

Winona County Farm Bureau President Glen Groth said farmers on the Minnesota side of the river are reporting similar experiences.

Historic droughts

“It’s been quite a while since we’ve seen this little moisture this early in the season here,” Gorth said.

In more recent years, Larson said farmers have had to face too wet of conditions in the area instead of too dry of weather, which leads to a different set of challenges.

Groth said dry weather isn’t always a bad thing.

“I can’t speak for everyone, but oftentimes, we will do better on a slightly dry year than a very wet year,” he said.

But, Larson said this particular drought has “created obstacles we haven’t seen in years.”

Arcadia-Galesville area farmer Derek Husmoen said this year compares to dry weather last experienced in 2012.

Resilient crops

Others, like Larson, compare it to a severe, widespread drought recorded back in 1988.

Today’s farmers have a big advantage compared with 1988 due to advances in crop technology, said Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation President Kevin Krentz.

“Crops have been bred and genetically improved to withstand more dry conditions,” he said.

Krentz said changes in farming techniques have also helped farmers during droughts, and these improvements together means today’s crops look much better than they would have 30 years ago.

Krentz said one example of improved techniques is less tilling, which helps keep more moisture in the ground.

Varied growth

While farmers may have new technology and techniques available to help protect their crops, yields are still expected to be impacted by the current dry weather.

“Crops are very variable,” Krentz said.

Anything planted during the dry period that began in the middle of May may not have germinated, or if it did, emerged inconsistently, Krentz said.

He said corn seeds were left in the ground waiting for water and pollination times varied largely because of when corn’s tasseling stages occurred.

Krentz said there could be a foot or so in difference between corn in the same field, or even in the same row.

Larson has witnessed this variation on his own farm in Viroqua. He said some corn is shoulder high while other corn is just coming out of the ground. He hopes recent rains will help the newer plants catch up some.

Reduced yields

Larson said his soybeans also much are smaller than usual, and until the farm recently received rain, the plants had seemingly stopped growing for three weeks.

He said by this time his soybeans usually are hip high with canopies over the open land between the rows. This year the plants are not even knee high and not large enough to cover the land between rows, leading to more weeds that steal moisture away from the crops.

Additionally, weeds are benefiting from the situation as herbicides were unable to activate as they usually do because of the dryness.

Larson believes his soybeans may have also been impacted by the recent smoke in the air, as the plants are very sensitive to light.

He said during the average year he has a yield of about 200 bushels of corn per acre and about 65 to 70 acres of soybeans per acre, but this year he expects based on current conditions a reduction in yield of 15% to 20%.

People growing hay may be impacted even harder, Larson said, as people he knows have seen a 30 to 35% decrease in their production.

Husmoen, who grows hay, corn and soybeans near Arcadia, confirmed his hay has grown less in the dry weather, too.

Groth in Minnesota had a more positive outlook on the weather conditions.

“There was some probably yield loss from corn and soybeans here, but we’ve got enough rain since then, at least in the immediate area here, Winona, La Crosse area, to keep the crop going pretty good,” he said.

He said closer to Rochester there has been “a little more severe drought, but even out there the crop seems to be hanging in there pretty good.”

“We’re a long ways from a crop disaster,” Groth said.

The dryness of the grazing pastures is raising concerns for many farmers, as the fields are less fertile and lead to a need for more hay purchases.

He said farmers still “need every little bit of rain we can get.”

Financial toll

Husmoen described the current conditions as stressful and challenging.

“It’s out of your control. I mean, you do all you can as a farmer to plant the crop and put the nutrients where they need to be and to make sure you have a successful crop but, without rain or sunshine or good weather from Mother Nature, it’s kind of out of your hands,” Husmoen said.

Larson said that he knows a lot of people are concerned, especially those who own cattle as they have to find and purchase more feed for their animals.

Farmers also face financial challenges related to the weather.

Larson said commodity prices have dropped because other major corn producing areas have received more rain.

He said last year corn was about $7 a bushel, but this year he expects the price at harvest to be around $4 a bushel.

Larson said the cost to raise soybeans and corn has also risen greatly compared to the previous year, with an increase of about 25%.

One of the expenses driving that up this year was fertilizer. Larson said the necessary nutrients were extremely expensive this year compared to other years.

Krentz said livestock farmers will also experience a financial impact if they need to go out and purchase more feed than normal.

Hope for rain

Husmoen believes there is a chance to get back to normal, if the area receives enough rain.

“August is pretty critical as far as determining yield,” he said.

He believes that a couple inches, or at least an inch a week, could help a lot with final yield.

Larson said his corn could use about two more inches of rain.

To finish soybeans, he said, an inch of rain a week in August could result in a decent crop, while five to seven inches would result in a good crop.

Groth also said soybeans still have a chance of turning out well even if they don’t look great right now, if there is rain in mid to late August.

According to U.S. Climate Data, the average rainfall for August in La Crosse is 4.29 inches. In Winona, it is 4.72 inches.

Help for farmers

Krentz said some help is available for farmers in situations such as this drought.

Crop insurance programs are available to help capture some of the losses that result from a low yield.

Hail insurance is also available to farmers, but many do not have it in the region.

This can be a concern, as Krentz pointed out that high humidity and high heat like what has been experienced recently can result in severe weather like hail.

He said crop issues caused by hail are not as frequent in Wisconsin as some other Midwestern states.

Photos of a Wisconsin farm affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought Wisconsin Farmers affected by drought