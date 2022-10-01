Only one monkeypox case in La Crosse County, state cases declining

Since monkeypox first appeared in Wisconsin three months ago, La Crosse County has only confirmed one case of the virus.

The state reported its first infection June 30, and as of last Wednesday -- data is updated weekly -- there were 75 cases total. National infections were at 25,851 as of Friday.

This is the first week the Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released county level data, with its new website launched on Sept. 28. The site also contains information on vaccine administration -- the Sept. 2022 surveillance report shows 4,454 vials have been received, with 44% remaining as of Sept. 26.

“This data provides key insights that will help empower Wisconsinites to stay healthy, safe, and informed,” said DHS secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “As the monkeypox outbreak continues to evolve, DHS is committed to providing accurate and relevant data to the public.”

The report confirms monkeypox is having a disproportionate impact on communities of color across the state, attributed to around 45% of cases with 39% among Black or African American individuals. White persons made of 53% of infections.

As is the trend nationally, men have made up the majority of infections in the state, at 93%. Females have accounted for 5%, and transgender females 1%.

Weekly cases in the state peaked the week of Aug. 6, declining through the last week of the month before spiking the first week of September. Infections dropped again the following week and remained steady through mid month.

Nationally, infections reached a high the third week of August. In region five, which encompasses six states including Wisconsin and Minnesota, 7,705 monkeypox tests have been administered, with 63,746 nationwide.

Divided by age, in Wisconsin persons 25-34 have been most impacted at 32%, followed by those 35-44. Only 1% of infections were attributed to individuals 65 and older. Those 17 and under comprised 4% of cases.

Infections across the state have mostly been mild to moderate, with a 7% hospitalization rate.

As of Sept. 26, 3,701 Wisconsinites had received the monkeypox vaccine, with the most doses given to the 25-34 age group at 35% and 90% of recipients male. Nationwide, those 25 to 39 have received the greatest number of doses, with over 90% of all recipients men.

Vaccine distribution has been unbalanced nationally, including in Wisconsin where 75% of those vaccinated self identified as white. While Black and African American persons have made up around 40% of cases statewide, only 9% have had the shot.

On a national level, Black persons have been vaccinated at one fourth the rate of white persons, at over 67,000 doses compared to over 271,000, respectively. Vaccination is proving crucial for protection, with the CDC reporting unvaccinated persons have 14 times the risk of contracting monkeypox compared to those vaccinated.

Statewide, in an effort to correct vaccine disparity and help reduce spread among high-risk communities, DHS is working with vaccine sites, local and tribal health departments and organizations serving populations of color to remove barriers to access, increase the number of providers and provide information about monkeypox symptoms, risk factors and precautions. The CDC reports individuals are heeding personal protection tips, with around half of participants in a survey reporting behavior changes.

The online survey, conducted Aug. 5-15 with gay, bisexual, and other men who have sex with men, found 48% reduced their number of sexual partners, 50% had decreased their number of one-time sexual encounters, and 50% reduced sex with persons met on dating apps or at sex venues.

For select persons who do contract monkeypox, treatment is available. At present, 3,628 patients nationwide have been prescribed or received the antiviral drug TPOXX.

For more information on monkeypox, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/monkeypox/data.htm. If you are experiencing monkeypox symptoms, have been exposed to or are considered at high risk for the virus, contact your medical provider or the La Crosse County Health Department for direction on testing or vaccination.