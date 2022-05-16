 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Open house and Touch-A-Truck Event planned for Public Works Week

  • 0

In honor of National Public Works Week, May 15-21, Refuse & Recycling, Parks, Recreation & Forestry, Engineering, Waste Water Utility, Storm Water Utility, Water Utility, and the Street Department are hosting an open house and invite the public to attend.

Join us at the Municipal Service Center, 2000 Marco Drive, La Crosse, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, May 19. Employees will give tours of the MSC facility, assisting with vehicle displays and answering questions.

This event is free to the public and will include:

nTouch-A-Truck Displays (Caution! Loud Noises)

nVehicle Demonstrations (Caution! Loud Noises)

nSelf-Guided Tours

nInformation Booths

nCrafts & Games

nPhoto Backdrop-Bring your camera!

nPicnic Areas

More information can be found on our website or Facebook page.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

California elementary students accidently ingest marijuana-laced cheetos

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News