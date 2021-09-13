 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open house at Coulee Region Business Center set for Wednesday
0 Comments
top story

Open house at Coulee Region Business Center set for Wednesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
San Graal Guitars cranks up in La Crosse business incubator

In this 2016 Tribune file photo, Bruno Jacquet plays one of his recently built San Graal Guitars in his shop in the Coulee Region Business Center.

An open house will be held at the Coulee Region Business Center Wednesday to promote its tools for local businesses.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the CRBC, located at 1100 Kane St., La Crosse. A number of state and local leaders will be in attendance and give remarks, and the open house will feature business tours and networking opportunities.

The CRBC is currently home to 17 small businesses getting their start, including a spice vendor, furniture painter, law office and more. The businesses will be open during the event to give facility tours and network. 

Kabat named LADCO president

Tim Kabat, former mayor of the La Crosse, speaks Tuesday at the Omni Center in Onalaska after being named the next executive director of the La Crosse Area Development Corporation.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Area Development Corporation said in a statement that the CRBS has helped launched more than 75 small businesses since it started in 1986, 31 of which are still in business across the county.

Tim Kabat, former La Crosse mayor and current LADCO executive director, will give opening remarks at the event, and will be followed by his successor Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Melissa Hughes and others.

Melissa Hughes

Huges
Mitch Reynolds

Mitch Reynolds, La Crosse mayor

Business facility tours will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by networking at 5 p.m. The event will include live music and a raffle, and the kitchen tenants will provide food. Guests are encouraged to bring cash.

Guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Masks and hand sanitizer will be provided, as well.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

ISS astronauts capture chilling and rare photo of Earth from space

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News