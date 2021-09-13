Open house at Coulee Region Business Center set for Wednesday

An open house will be held at the Coulee Region Business Center Wednesday to promote its tools for local businesses.

The event will be held from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday at the CRBC, located at 1100 Kane St., La Crosse. A number of state and local leaders will be in attendance and give remarks, and the open house will feature business tours and networking opportunities.

The CRBC is currently home to 17 small businesses getting their start, including a spice vendor, furniture painter, law office and more. The businesses will be open during the event to give facility tours and network.

The La Crosse Area Development Corporation said in a statement that the CRBS has helped launched more than 75 small businesses since it started in 1986, 31 of which are still in business across the county.

Tim Kabat, former La Crosse mayor and current LADCO executive director, will give opening remarks at the event, and will be followed by his successor Mayor Mitch Reynolds, Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation Secretary Melissa Hughes and others.

Business facility tours will begin at 4:30 p.m., followed by networking at 5 p.m. The event will include live music and a raffle, and the kitchen tenants will provide food. Guests are encouraged to bring cash.