Gundersen Health System will host an open house at its new Inpatient Rehabilitation Unit from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday before it opens to patients.
The unit features 20 private patient rooms, an increase of four. The rooms are similar in design and function to patient care areas in the new hospital that opened in 2014.
Each room has a new bed, a patient-lift system unique to rehab, which also extends into unit hallways to aid in therapy and connectivity for patient education and entertainment. It also will have a dining/activity room to prepare patients to return home.
The new unit re-creates the Panos family Transitional Living Suite, named after a former patient and dedicated in 2011. It gives patients an overnight stay in a setting similar to home, allowing them to practice the skills learned during therapy before returning home.
It also will feature an element honoring longtime Gundersen employee and rehab clinical manager Karen Tischer, who died in March 2015. Tischer’s family donated funds to buy stained-glasses pieces for the unit to soothe and inspire patients and staff.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.