Open House on Invasive Oriental Bittersweet at Apple Blossom Overlook Park

CALEDONIA, Minn. – Outdoor enthusiasts are urged to make contact to help reclaim our woodlands from invasive Oriental Bittersweet. Houston and Winona counties are collaborating to get the message out on how to reverse the strangling vine's spread in southeast Minnesota. Mature oaks, maples and pine trees are dying due to excessive shading and physical breakage from these vines, which prevents sunlight from reaching the leaves and stops the flow of water and nutrients through the trees.

There will be an opportunity to learn how you can help eliminate this pest at Apple Blossom Overlook Park, 33642 County Rd 1, La Crescent, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided. A rain date is set for Thursday, Oct. 8. Volunteers have been mapping and halting the vine's growth in the bluffs of Winona County since 2018. Houston County now has small pockets of it within its blufflands, too. The time to act is now to spot, map and eliminate vines while they are showing light orange seed capsules and are easy to identify.