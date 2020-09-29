Open House on Invasive Oriental Bittersweet at Apple Blossom Overlook Park

CALEDONIA, Minn. – Outdoor enthusiasts are urged to make contact to help reclaim our woodlands from invasive Oriental Bittersweet. Houston and Winona counties are collaborating to get the message out on how to reverse the strangling vine's spread in southeast Minnesota. Mature oaks, maples and pine trees are dying due to excessive shading and physical breakage from these vines, which prevents sunlight from reaching the leaves and stops the flow of water and nutrients through the trees.
There will be an opportunity to learn how you can help eliminate this pest at Apple Blossom Overlook Park, 33642 County Rd 1, La Crescent, on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 3 to 6 p.m. Snacks and beverages will be provided. A rain date is set for Thursday, Oct. 8. Volunteers have been mapping and halting the vine's growth in the bluffs of Winona County since 2018. Houston County now has small pockets of it within its blufflands, too. The time to act is now to spot, map and eliminate vines while they are showing light orange seed capsules and are easy to identify.
Anyone who values hiking, hunting and wildlife can become involved in this activity this fall. We hope to find volunteers who appreciate the beautiful bluff landscape and want to get some physical activity while practicing social distancing. Instead of a bunch of meetings, you will be outside, doing valuable work to halt the progress of this non-native invader.
Funding for the eradication of Oriental Bittersweet in Houston and Winona Counties for 2020-21 is provided by a grant from the Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA). Grant funds are used for temporary staff who provide equipment, herbicide, and training to private landowners on the best way to get rid of this pest on their property.
Some landowners are physically unable to remove the vine without assistance. So if you are fit and would like to join the eradication efforts, or report a siting of Oriental Bittersweet, call 507-457-6574 or email weeds@co.houston.mn.us to receive more information. And join us on Tuesday to learn about the Oriental Bittersweet's danger, so we can get rid of it now, before the problem becomes too big to handle!
