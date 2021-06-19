Open spots for volunteers and children at WisCorps Summer Day Camp

WisCorps is buzzing with activity this summer, with summer day camps occurring through August.

Summer day camps allow children to explore nature and meet new friends in a safe environment. Its COVID-19 protocols align with the La Crosse School District, with campers wearing masks inside, staying socially distanced, and washing hands frequently.

Camp isn’t just for children, however. The environmental education team is looking for volunteers to assist nature teachers in handing out materials, managing camper behavior and contributing to a positive camp experience.

Some volunteer tasks include helping campers clean up after snack or craft, reminding campers to wear their masks inside, reminding campers to stay in line while walking on trails, and doing head counts.

Having experience working with children is a plus, but not necessary. Prospective volunteers can shadow a summer day camp session prior to volunteering if they want to see how summer day camps are structured.

WisCorps summer day camps take place at the Myrick Park Center, Monday through Friday from now until Aug. 20, with a break the week of July 4.