 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Open to everyone 16 and older: Several local sites offering vaccine
0 comments
alert top story

Open to everyone 16 and older: Several local sites offering vaccine

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

All individuals 16 and older are now able to schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments, and Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System urge patients to get their shots wherever they are most quickly able to get in, and to get whichever incarnation is available.

Currently approved vaccines include the two dose versions from Pfizer and Moderna, and the single-shot version from Johnson and Johnson. All have proven safe and effective in preventing death, hospitalizations and severe COVID-19 illness, Gundersen notes.

Gundersen and Mayo notify patients via online patient portal, phone or mailed letter when they are able to make an appointment for vaccination.

Parents or guardians of Gundersen patients age 16-17, who are only eligible for the Pfizer vaccine, must call 608-775-6829 to schedule their child's vaccination appointment. Gundersen patients wishing to be vaccinated at the Onalaska clinic can call 608-775-6829. Appointments are also available at Gundersen Critical Access Hospitals and regional locations.

Mayo patients unable to schedule their vaccine appointment online can call 608-392-7400. In addition to La Crosse, Mayo offers vaccinations at its Prairie du Chien, Sparta and Arcadia facilities.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

As of Monday, Gundersen among its facilities had fully inoculated over 23,000 patients, and Mayo across its area locations had given over 35,000 single doses. 

To schedule a vaccine appointment through the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, at sites including the Community Vaccine Clinic at UW-La Crosse, visit https://www.dhs.wisconsin.gov/covid-19/vaccine-registry.htm or call 844-684-1064.

Appointments can be scheduled online at Walgreens or by calling your preferred store.

Appointments at Weber Health Logistics can be made by visiting https://hipaa.jotform.com/weberhealthlogistics/vaccine.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cuomo urges NY residents 16+ to get vaccinated

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News