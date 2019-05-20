The Veterans Memorial Pool won’t be open until July 26 after the contractor rain into problems with the roof of the bath house; however, the community group raising money for the project has reached 76% of its $500,000 goal.
“In essence, what we did check out prior to bidding it out, didn’t hold true, and we had to replace primarily the whole structure of the roof, and the second thing was after mid-January, the weather got extreme and may have caused some delays,” city engineer Randy Turtenwald said Monday at the Board of Public Works meeting.
It took six weeks to fix the roof and the wet weather caused further delays, according to the city’ contractor, Wapasha Construction Co.
Although the project has been delayed, the Veterans Memorial Pool Campaign is coming close to its fundraising campaign through 400 individual donations, including a $20,000 gift from the Russell L. & Vera M. Smith Foundation.
For more information about the pool and the campaign, visit memorialpool.org or call 608-492-4392.
