The grand opening of the new Upper Hixon downhill trails has been rescheduled to 6 p.m. Sept. 25. The biking and hiking trails, named Vadar and JeDi, were originally slated to open Sept. 11 with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

General assignment reporter

Emily Pyrek covers health, human interest stories and anything involving dogs for the La Crosse Tribune. She is always interested in story ideas and can be contacted at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

