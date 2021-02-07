Opinion: Planning for a climate apocalypse

Advocates assert it is necessary to plan for the worst to keep it from happening. Few question this sophomoric sound bite. If it is was true, believers would never fly in a plane or ride in a car because the worse case would be a fatal crash. Last year, MIT Professor Robert Pindyck published an insightful paper, “What We Know and Don’t Know About Climate Change, And Implications for Policy.” He documents the implications of uncertainty while making the point that the correct policy response is not to do nothing but that the cost of actions that represent insurance “is likely to be large.”

President Biden’s approach and rhetoric suggest he is going to solve the climate problem. He is not, and as Hoover Institute economist Thomas Sowell has observed, there are no solutions, only trade-offs. Our economy and response to climate change will benefit by taking a close look at the trade-offs and pursuing options that reduce costs without significantly increasing risk. For example, instead of continuing to subsidize wind and solar which are not suited for baseload power generation, support for more nuclear, continued use of natural gas, and more research into carbon capture is likely to be superior. Letting technology determine the future of oil and gas is preferable to actions like killing the Keystone Pipeline and banning exploration and production on federal lands. Oil is a global commodity, so what we don’t produce will be produced elsewhere with the cost being jobs lost here.