Try 1 month for 99¢

The increasing number of opioid deaths in Wisconsin prompted the state Department of Health Services to launch a new website in conjunction with the new Addiction Recovery Helpline, which can be accessed by calling 211 or 1-833-944-4673.

More than 900 people died last year in Wisconsin from opioid overdoses, with 29 overdose deaths in La Crosse County — most of them from opioids.

The free, 24/7 confidential service, in cooperation with United Way, connects people struggling with substance use to local treatment services and recovery.

The website allows people to reach the help line in any of four ways — call, text, chat and online. The site, which is focused on recovery, helps visitors reach resources for insurance, browse treatment options and learn more about recovery. Seven contact centers throughout Wisconsin are available to help rural areas.

For more information, go to the new website at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/addiction-helpline.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Reporter

Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue.

Subscribe for 99¢

Already a subscriber?
Log in or Activate your account.