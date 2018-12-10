The increasing number of opioid deaths in Wisconsin prompted the state Department of Health Services to launch a new website in conjunction with the new Addiction Recovery Helpline, which can be accessed by calling 211 or 1-833-944-4673.
More than 900 people died last year in Wisconsin from opioid overdoses, with 29 overdose deaths in La Crosse County — most of them from opioids.
The free, 24/7 confidential service, in cooperation with United Way, connects people struggling with substance use to local treatment services and recovery.
The website allows people to reach the help line in any of four ways — call, text, chat and online. The site, which is focused on recovery, helps visitors reach resources for insurance, browse treatment options and learn more about recovery. Seven contact centers throughout Wisconsin are available to help rural areas.
For more information, go to the new website at https://211wisconsin.communityos.org/addiction-helpline.
