Opioid use, overdose a growing concern during COVID-19

On a national level, the majority of opioids -- 80% -- are obtained through a legitimate prescription, Gazelka says, though not necessarily made out to the person ultimately using them. However, Dr. Cynthia Townsend of Mayo Clinic Pain Rehabilitation Center in Arizona notes, when it comes to the high, "the brain doesn't care if it's in a baggie or an orange bottle."

Satisfying the reward center of the brain is a way of managing during stressful times, and the pandemic is no exception. Many turn to food, some to online shopping, and others to narcotics.

"Some of the things that have impacted all of us with COVID are also important to those who may have substance abuse disorder or are susceptible to it," Gazelka says. Feelings of loneliness and fear and lack of socialization and instability, whether financially or in terms of daily routine, can spark emotional and mental distress that leaves people searching for relief.

"Normal coping strategies the rest of us may have aren't available necessarily to individuals with substance abuse disorder, and it's hard for them to say no to what has made them feel more comfortable in the past," says Gazelka, noting that reaching a baseline requires a higher dose every time, making addiction increasingly crippling as time goes on.