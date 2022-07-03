Optimists recognize students of the month

Two groups of Logan Lacrossroads students have been honored at two Breakfast Optimist Club meetings, March 2 and July 6.

Each earned distinction in their academic performance, “above and beyond,” as highlighted by their teacher, Catherine Sobania.

The following students, along with parents and families were afforded the opportunity to discuss their interests and their achievements:

This coming Wednesday, July 6, will be:

Mariyah Snead, entering 10th grade, age 14, daughter of Marinda Snead;.

Randy Besl, entering 10th grade, age 14, son of Randy and Heather Besl.

Grace Vue, entering 11th grade, age 15, daughter of Kalie Vue.

Previous honorees on March 2 were:

• Alex Kubash, entering 11th grade, age 16, son of Denise Janka and Joseph Kubash.

Corbin Eldridge, entering 11th grade, age 15 (and a previous honoree), son of Danielle Mosher.

Vancint Vang, entering 11th grade, age 15, son of Pao Vang and Pamee Xiong.

This unique program has long been a staple of Breakfast Optimist Club of La Crosse. Optimist, International is a world-wide non-profit service club, focusing on a variety of activities for area youth. They meet on the first Wednesday of the month, 7:15 A.M.

For further information: Ms. Kathryn Spelker, club president spelker.ks1948@gmail.com

