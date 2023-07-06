ORA Trails in partnership with Great Lakes Trailbuilders will host a work night on the Bud Hendrickson Nature Loop from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 6. Volunteers will help assemble a wooden boardwalk that crosses the marsh area within the nature loop trail on city property.

Drinks and snacks are provided. Volunteers are asked to wear closed toed shoes, bring gloves if available, and meet at the East end of Cunningham Street to complete a waiver and get signed in.

ORA is excited to bring this amenity to Northside La Crosse. This half-mile loop is a natural surface trail that connects to the existing paved Bud Hendrickson trail, offering a forest-like experience within the city.