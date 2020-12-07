ORA Trails attempts to match new $65,000 grant as part of #GivingTuesday wrap-up

ORA Trails reports its recent fund raising campaign spurred trail lovers from the greater La Crosse area to help the organization take advantage of an initial $55,000 matching grant, offered by a small group of ORA Trails donors, which grew to $65,000 on #GivingTuesday.

“At several times on Tuesday there were socially distanced lines at the store with people waiting to donate to ORA Trails. One especially kind donor with blank check in hand asked if $1,000 were enough? The generosity has been overwhelming.” said Randi Serres Pueschner, co-owner of Smith’s Bike Shop and vice president of ORA Trails.

As the campaign neared its goal, another donor offered the group an additional $10,000 match, bringing the new match total to $65,000. As of Sunday, ORA Trails has raised $59,139 toward the new $65,000 goal. There is still time to help ORA Trails reach their goal by visiting RATrails.org.

ORA Trails recently opened the Gateway trails on Grandad Bluff, and has been awarded a contract from the La Crosse Parks and Rec Department to redesign the hiking trails on Miller Bluff.

In addition, the organization is looking to expand the community trail system to the north and south of the Gateway trails. Thus far in 2020, over 300 ORA volunteers have put over 2,000 hours into building and maintaining local trails.

