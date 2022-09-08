ORA Trails breaks ground on new Bike Park in Village of Trempealeau

ORA Trails on Wednesday broke ground on a new bike park in the Village of Trempealeau.

The project has been in the planning stages for the last year and will come to fruition this weekend as it officially kicks off with soil deliveries and excavation. ORA Trails has worked with a group of passionate local community members to bring this idea to life, acquiring permission from the village to build the bike park in the greenspace next to the Trempealeau Municipal Pool.

The project has reached its first funding goal that will cover the costs of the natural surface pump track and flowy perimeter trail to be built this Fall. Future goals include raising money to add skills features, more gathering spaces like tables and benches, and some landscaping and play area features to wrap the project up.

If you’d like to learn more about the Trempealeau Bike Park Project or make a donation, please visit www.oratrails.org/ and click on the project.

The public is invited to get their hands dirty at a community workday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18 to take part in helping finish the track build. The project team would like to caution community members that the park will be a construction zone beginning Sept. 7 until project completion