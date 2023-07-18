Outdoor Recreation Alliance Trails is completing construction on a universally accessible treehouse play structure at Chad Erickson Park. Construction on this project has begun.

According to the press release, ORA Trails has been working for the past couple of years to align partners and make this project happen. The Chad Erickson Family continues to support accessibility and play opportunities for all bodies and abilities, making this park an amazing and unique space in the city of La Crosse.

The most recent amenities added to this park include a mile-long paved loop trail, outdoor classroom space and a quiet meditation zone. This gem of a park is tucked away against a bluffline behind Hillview Healthcare Center, where community residents can be seen relaxing or recreating with friends and family.

The design and construction will be completed by Whole Trees Structures, with site preparations completed by Dirt Monkey Excavators and ORA Trails’ Summer Maintenance Crew.

Additional partners on this project include but are not limited to Rotary East Club, Rotary Works Foundation, State Road School, Town of Shelby, Lobsterfest, McLoone Metal Graphics, La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department and La Crosse County. Without community partners, projects like this are not possible.

If you’d like to make a donation to this park or learn more, visit www.oratrails.org/treehouse. This construction site is not open to the public. Officials ask the public to be patient and respect signage as construction continues. The treehouse is expected to be open later this summer.