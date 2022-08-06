ORA Trails launches first Women’s Mountain Bike Weekend

When you think about mountain biking, you might conjure up images of stereotypical bro-type riders sending it off big jumps. While that does happen at times, the reality of mountain biking, especially in the Coulee Region, is much different. La Crosse is home to many trails, and women play a significant role in supporting, growing, building, maintaining, and especially, using our trails!

This weekend ORA Trails is excited to launch our first ever Women’s Mountain Bike Weekend. Mountain Biking is a bit like the baseball field to our southwest; if you build the trails, they will come. But it hasn’t happened overnight. Many aspects of mountain biking are dominated by men, and the trails in La Crosse were no exception. Years ago, the Human Powered Trails group did a great job establishing trails in La Crosse. However, it was a mainly male oriented group, and that persisted into the formation of ORA in 2001. With an overwhelming male board, things didn’t always feel as welcoming or inviting as they could have been.

Many factors have contributed to making the world of outdoor recreation more equal, but the single biggest impact came when Randi Pueschner, co-owner of Smith’s Bike Shop, joined ORA Trails’ board. Randi had just started riding, but appreciated the trails in a different way. By joining ORA Trails, she truly began to be the change that she wanted to see. Eventually she became ORA’s President and currently holds this position, helping the organization move forward in an impressive way. As ORA added staff in 2020, two out of three were women, including Jillian Olson who is the current Operations Coordinator and Liz Reardon, the Administrative Coordinator.

Having women prominent on trails is important because it shows other women, including younger girls, that the trails belong to them too. One ORA program in particular, the La Crosse Area Mountain Bike Team, has an initiative to get more girls riding. The GRiT program (Girls Riding Together), run by an all-woman coaching team, encourages girls to ride with friends and helps make the sport more approachable. One team member actually became one of the youngest ever to become Trail Master Certified this year, because of her love for the trails, convincing her mom to get on a bike in the process. She also organized an unofficial riding group all summer long before team practice began. Not only do these mountain bike programs bring young girls together, but the programs help grow their confidence and teach them how to tackle obstacles both on and off the trails. The team aspires to reach 50% female participation.

These women continue to make things happen, and the weekend is a chance to celebrate that. Saturday will feature a beginner clinic, to open the door to other new women who want to join, but just aren’t sure where to start. It will be followed by a fun group ride, and a social with beverages. On Sunday, Festival Foods is donating donuts to accompany a coffeesocial before an intermediate clinic. Riders might participate in both days, although many experienced riders are volunteering Saturday and then sharpening their skills on Sunday. The weekend will wrap up with another fun ride, and hopefully a sense of growth for a community that is already impressive. ORA Trails is dedicated to building happy, healthy, and resilient communities by providing access to equitable and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences, and we look forward to future opportunities.